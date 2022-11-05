Rune beats Auger-Aliassime to reach Paris Masters final

PARIS (AP) — Danish teenager Holger Rune beat eighth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 in the Paris Masters semifinals to stay on course for his first title at this level. The 19-year-old Rune will play his first Masters final against either six-time Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic or fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. They played their semifinal later. Rune has won both of his career titles this year and reached his fourth straight final of the season. He ended Auger-Aliassime’s 16-match winning run and the Canadian’s bid for a fourth straight title.

