Unbeaten Flightline runs away to Breeders’ Cup Classic win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Flightline posted another dominating run, overtaking Life Is Good entering the top of the stretch and pulling away to an 8¼ -length victory in the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. all but locking up honors as Horse of the Year. The 4-year-old bay colt entered 5-0 lifetime with an average victory margin of nearly 13 lengths, and went off as the 2-5 favorite over the eight-horse field. Flightline established himself as among the pacesetters, running within reach of Life Is Good before passing him and pulling away to another easy win.

