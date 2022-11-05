Vidal’s late TD run helps Troy top Louisiana-Lafayette 23-17

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kimani Vidal ran 21 times for 117 yards — including a 22-yard touchdown run with 5 seconds to play — and Troy scored the final 23 points to beat Louisiana-Lafayette 23-17 to win its sixth consecutive game. Brooks Buce kicked a 37-yard field goal with 2:41 left that made it 17-all and the Troy (7-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) defense forced the Ragin’ Cajuns to go three-and-out on their ensuing possession. Vidal’s TD run capped an eight-play, 68-yard drive and gave the Trojans their first lead of the game. Ben Wooldridge scored on a 10-yard run that gave Louisiana (4-5, 2-4) a 17-0 lead with 8:36 left in the third quarter

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.