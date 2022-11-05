Wolverhampton hires former Sevilla boss Lopetegui as manager

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Premier League club Wolverhampton hired Julen Lopetegui as manager. Lopetegui was fired one month ago by Sevilla after three years with the Spanish club during which he led it to a Europa League title in 2020. The 56-year-old Lopetegui will take over Nov. 14, subject to being granted work permits, following the team’s final game before the World Cup break. Steve Davis remains in interim charge. The Spaniard’s first match in charge will be at Everton on Dec. 26. Lopetegui attracted worldwide headlines after being fired as Spain’s national team coach just days before the start of the 2018 World Cup for taking a job with Real Madrid without telling Spanish soccer federation officials in advance.

