Carr scores 19, No. 2 Texas beats No. 7 Creighton 72-67

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 points and No. 2 Texas held off No. 7 Creighton’s furious late-game rally to win 72-67. Texas led by 11 points in the second half but Creighton closed within three points a few times in the final minutes. That forced Texas to finish it at the free-throw line and Carr made two free throws with 10 seconds left to help the Longhorns stay unbeaten. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Creighton, and Ryan Nembhard scored 17 points. The Bluejays were 4 of 27 on 3-pointers.

