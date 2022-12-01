Croatia advances at World Cup as 0-0 draw eliminates Belgium

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Croatia advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Belgium. Belgium’s group-stage exit will likely usher in the breakup of its talented but underachieving generation of players. The point left 2018 runner-up Croatia in second place behind surprise Group F winner Morocco. The eastern European nation has reached at least the semifinals on each of the two times it has reached the knockout stage. Belgium was eliminated having scored one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.