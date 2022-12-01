Duncan’s 18 help Vermont take down NVU-Lyndon 101-63
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Led by Robin Duncan’s 18 points, the Vermont Catamounts defeated the NVU-Lyndon Hornets 101-63 on Thursday night. The Catamounts are now 3-7 on the season.
