Jamie Chadwick parlays W Series success into Andretti ride

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick has parlayed her success in the all-women series into a bigger ride. The British racer has been selected the driver for Andretti Autosport in the Indy NXT Series next season. Indy NXT is the new name of the rebranded Indy Lights Series, the final step on the ladder system before IndyCar. Chadwick will make her debut in an American racing series in March driving the No. 28 for Andretti Autosport with sponsorship from DHL. The 24-year-old will become the first female in 13 years to compete fulltime in the Indy NXT championship.

