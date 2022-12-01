Jill Ellis voted to US Soccer Hall of Fame, won 2 World Cups

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jill Ellis was voted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame after coaching the American women to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. The 56-year-old British-born coach was picked on 20 of 24 ballots in the builder voting that included only coach candidates for the 2023 class. Ellis, FIFA’s women’s coach of the year in 2015 and 2019, is president of the National Women’s Soccer League’s San Diego Wave. She will be inducted next year along with DaMarcus Beasley, Landon Donovan and Lauren Cheney Holiday.

