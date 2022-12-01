Mouratoglou’s Ultimate Tennis Showdown plans return in 2023

PARIS (AP) — A tennis league founded by coach Patrick Mouratoglou that played exhibition matches when the pro tours were shut down during the coronavirus pandemic plans to return in 2023. The Ultimate Tennis Showdown, or UTS, announced Thursday that it will hold matches in July, September, November and December in the United States, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Specific sites and players will be revealed later. The league uses different rules and has things like mid-match interviews with players in what it calls a bid to “attract a larger and younger tennis fanbase.” UTS made its debut in June 2020.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.