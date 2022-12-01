NASCAR, Goodyear extend partnership in new multi-year deal

NASHVILLE (AP) — Goodyear will remain the exclusive tire for NASCAR’s top three national series under a new multi-year deal announced on Thursday. Specifics of the extension weren’t included. But the deal includes the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company continuing as the title sponsor of the annual Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway as part of NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend Cup Series race. NASCAR has partnered with Goodyear since 1954 on tires that can stand up to the demands of racing conditions. That partnership led to the tire developed and used for NASCAR’s Next Gen stock car.

