NFL launches challenge to predict, prevent player injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is searching for a technology-driven game plan to help predict and prevent player injuries on the field. The league announced Thursday it is partnering with Amazon Web Service on the NFL Contact Detection Challenge. Designers in the contest will use machine learning and computer vision to find new ways to measure and analyze the timing, duration and frequency of player contact during NFL games. The challenge will begin Dec. 5 with entries submitted on a website hosted by Kaggle which is a leading platform for data science competitions. The top finishers will be announced in March with the first-place entry receiving $50,000.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.