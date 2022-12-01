Oregon St. ends 4-game skid, edges UW in Pac-12 opener
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dzmitry Ryuny had 14 points, Dexter Akanno scored the last three points and Oregon State held off Washington for a 66-65 win in a Pac-12 Conference opener. Akanno converted a three-point play with eight seconds remaining. Keion Brooks missed a 3 for Washington to end it. Oregon State (4-4, 1-0) snapped a four-game skid while Washington (6-2, 0-1) ended a three-game win streak. Brooks scored 21 points to lead Washington.