Vikings can clinch division with win vs. Jets and some help

The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Jets this weekend. The Vikings are 9-2. They can clinch the NFC North with a win over the Jets and a loss by Detroit. The Jets are 7-4. They’re off to their best 11-game start since going 9-2 in 2010. That team reached the AFC championship game. Jets quarterback Mike White passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns last week in his first start this season to beat Chicago. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will find a challenging matchup against Jets cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed.

