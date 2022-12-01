Wofford promotes interim coach Watson to full-time FCS job
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford has promoted Shawn Watson from interim coach to the full-time job on Thursday for the FCS program. Watson came to Wofford last January as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator to Josh Conklin. But when Conklin was let go in midseason and the Terriers on a 15-game losing streak, Watson took over and finished the season 3-3. Watson has been an assistant at eight Power Five programs in a coaching career that began as a grad assistant at Southern Illinois in 1982. He served as Southern Illinois head coach from 1994-96.