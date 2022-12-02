AP photo catches key moment before Japan’s World Cup goal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — From most angles, it looked like the ball went out of play just before Japan scored its winning goal in the 2-1 victory against Spain in the World Cup. Associated Press photographer Petr Josek took a photo from above that appears to support the referee’s decision to allow it. Josek’s image was taken Thursday night from a narrow catwalk, high above the field at the Khalifa International Stadium.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.