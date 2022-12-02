Campbell’s Iowa State staff shakeup ousts OC Manning

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State offensive coordinator Tom Manning and strength coach Dave Andrews will not return next season after the Cyclones finished 4-8 and last in the Big 12. Coach Matt Campbell announced the moves Friday. Iowa State went 1-8 in the Big 12. The Cyclones ranked last in the league in rushing and scoring. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers still passed for more than 3,000 yards and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson led the league in catches and yards and is a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

