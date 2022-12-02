Josh McCown hopeful to get a coaching opportunity

Josh McCown played quarterback for 12 teams across nearly two decades in the NFL, and learned a different offense almost every season. He looks forward to sharing his knowledge and experience as a coach. McCown interviewed for Houston’s head coach vacancy after each of the last two seasons. The Texans raised eyebrows when they seriously considered McCown, who spent the final part of his last season in the NFL in 2020 backing up Deshaun Watson. McCown was fresh off the field and had no experience other than helping coach his sons in high school. Houston hired David Culley over McCown in 2021, fired him and then promoted Lovie Smith from defensive coordinator.

