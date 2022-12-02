MLB, union resume blood testing after pandemic, lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — MLB and the players’ association resumed blood testing for human growth hormone. That news came this week in an annual report, which showed none of the 1,027 samples taken during the 2022 season tested positive. It’s the first acknowledgment that HGH testing resumed after it was halted in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and also stopped during the 99-day lockout that ended in mid-March. The report came out Thursday. MLB and the union also said test processing is moving form the INRS Laboratory in Quebec, Canada, to the UCLA Laboratory in California.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.