Strydom sets course record, trails Lawrence in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Ockie Strydom has set a new course record with a 9-under 63 that’s moved him within two shots of clubhouse leader Thriston Lawrence at the South African Open. Second-round play was suspended overnight because of lightning. Strydom recorded nine birdies at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate to close in on his South African countryman. Lawrence shot a second-round 67 that left him at 13-under 131 overall. Lawrence’s 64 on Thursday matched the course record he set the year before. South African amateur Christian Maas and Frenchman Clément Sordet are three shots back in a third-place tie. The 19-year-old Maas had eight birdies and a bogey in his 65.

