Walker, Hutchinson meet again, this time with Jags, Lions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson will always be compared to one another. Same class. Same position. Same lofty expectations. The top two picks in the 2022 NFL draft will be on the same field for the first time as pros when Detroit hosts Jacksonville on Sunday. It’s the second game in less than a year that features Walker and Hutchinson on opposite sidelines. They played in the College Football Playoff last December. Walker says he’d like to exchange jerseys. Hutchinson says Jacksonville’s decision to pass on him will stick with him.

