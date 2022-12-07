Andrews, No. 19 Baylor women cruise past UT Arlington 91-36

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double and No. 19 Baylor coasted to a 91-36 win over UT Arlington. Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Bears were 11 of 21 from 3-point range (52%) and shot 56.5% overall. They turned 28 turnovers into 29 points. Taleyah Jones scored eight points and Kamaria Gipson had 10 rebounds for the Mavericks. Caitlin Bickle scored five points in an 11-0 run in the first quarter, the longest string the Bears put together. Littlepage-Buggs closed the quarter with a layup for a 19-8 lead and she followed a Bickle layup and Andrews 3 to open the second quarter for a 25-9 lead.

