4 state champion Highland Rams head to the collegiate level, 2 to ISU

today at 1:26 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Four members of the Idaho 5A state champion Highland Rams signed to play football in the collegiate level Wednesday.

Two of which, linebacker Colton George and running back Jackson Riddle, signed to play for the Idaho State Bengals.

The event coincides with National Signing Day for Division I and Division II football players.

"These...programs are getting some not only talented players," head coach Nick Sorrel said. "...But also some really great young men."

Seth Ratliff

Seth Ratliff

