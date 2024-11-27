

How to give your employees a health insurance stipend

Benefits can be hard, so employers often ask if they can give their employees a health insurance stipend. Yes, they can give their employees money to pay for healthcare in a few different ways. Thatch will discuss two—health insurance stipends and health reimbursement arrangements. The pros and cons of each option and the legal and tax implications will be outlined.

Healthcare Stipends

The most basic option is just to give employees extra money outright to pay for health care. This is called a health insurance stipend.

A health insurance stipend is essentially a predetermined amount of money paid to employees that can be used to cover healthcare expenses. This can include health insurance premiums, medical bills, dental care, vision care, or even wellness programs. The stipend is added to an employee’s regular paycheck and is treated as taxable income, meaning you, as the employer, are liable for payroll taxes, and the employee is liable for income taxes on this amount.

For example, you may decide that you want predictability and want to avoid setting up and administering benefits, but you like the idea of providing your employees with some amount of money they can use to find their own health insurance plan. You can give them a healthcare stipend and they can use it to pay for health insurance, medical bills, and more. But you need to be aware of legal, compliance, and tax implications.

Benefits of offering a health insurance stipend

Drawbacks of health insurance stipends

Tax implications. Health insurance stipends are considered taxable income, so many employers instead choose to set up a tax-advantaged reimbursement system like an ICHRA

How to set up a healthcare stipend

Considering a health insurance stipend for your employees? Here are some steps to get you started in the process:

Tax Considerations

As mentioned before, health insurance stipends are considered taxable income. This means that both the employer and employee are liable for paying taxes on the stipend. The employer must pay payroll taxes on the stipend, and the employee must pay income taxes on the health insurance stipend.

If you want healthcare spending to be tax-free, consider setting up a Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) or another tax-advantaged arrangement.

Legal considerations of a health insurance stipend

Health insurance stipends are not subject to the same regulations as traditional group health insurance plans. However, there are still some legal considerations to keep in mind.

Open to all. The health insurance stipend must be offered to all employees for the same amount, regardless of health states, age, or other factors.

Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRA)

HRAs like ICHRAs are tax-advantaged arrangements that can be used to reimburse employees for healthcare expenses. The employer uses the ICHRA to reimburse employees for health insurance premiums, medical bills, dental care, and vision care. The employer can set up an HRA for each employee or a group of employees.

Pros of offering an HRA

Tax advantages. HRAs are tax-advantaged arrangements, meaning that the reimbursement is not subject to payroll taxes. Likewise, employees aren’t required to pay income taxes on the money they receive from the HRA. This makes HRAs a much more cost-effective option—for both employers and their teams—than health insurance stipends.

Cons of offering an HRA

Tax considerations

For employers, the contributions made to an HRA are tax-deductible as a business expense. This allows companies to better predict and manage healthcare expenses while reaping tax benefits, and in turn, providing a financial incentive to offer such arrangements.

For employees, reimbursements received through an HRA can be tax-free when used for qualified medical expenses, as defined by the Internal Revenue Service . This means that employees can pay for various medical costs, ranging from premiums to copayments, without subjecting those funds to federal, and often state and local, income taxes. However, it’s crucial to note that strict guidelines and regulations govern the use of HRA funds, and any money reimbursed for nonqualified expenses could be subject to taxation.

All costs must be substantiated with receipts or other documentation, so employers typically manage their HRA through a third-party administrator.

Choosing the right option for your business

Providing a health insurance stipend offers flexibility for your employees and simplicity for your business. However, it’s not as straightforward as it seems—it’s crucial to understand the associated pros, cons, and legal considerations. HRAs like the ICHRA are super powerful but come with administrative complexity and compliance obligations. An employee benefits broker can help with this if needed.

