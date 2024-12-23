Toyota

The safest cars in 2025

Airbags, advanced driver assistance features, and high-strength materials mean that the safest cars today are far better at protecting people from injuries than ever before. Although most new cars compare well to their predecessors, some stand above the rest. The safest cars for 2025 offer excellent occupant protection and also do a good job of preventing accidents from happening in the first place.

Based on testing data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, or IIHS, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, these are some of the safest cars available today. Ranging from inexpensive compact cars and mainstream midsize sedans to stylish station wagons, posh luxury cars, and sporty coupes and convertibles, Edmunds shares a list that has something for just about everyone. For those who prefer a higher seating position and maybe some added practicality, Edmunds’ list of safest SUVs is for you.





Honda

Safest Small Cars

The stylish Mazda 3 has a lot to offer compact-car shoppers, including great looks, a composed driving experience, and reasonable fuel economy from its base 2.0-liter engine. It’s also one of the safest cars in its class, earning a perfect five stars in NHTSA crash testing and sterling crashworthiness and collision avoidance scores from the IIHS. Its standard features are forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure prevention.

Base price: $25,135

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

With mature styling, a premium interior, and an efficient hybrid powertrain option, the 2025 Honda Civic is a great option if safety is a concern since it aces almost all of the IIHS’ crash tests and earns a five-star safety rating from the federal government. It also comes standard with adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. The Civic falls short slightly in the IIHS’ updated moderate overlap front test, which now accounts for rear passenger safety, but even so, it’s one of the safest cars in its class.

Base price: $25,345

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Reflective of parent company BMW, today’s Mini Cooper is well constructed and features premium safety features that belie its small size, including automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning. Although the Mini hasn’t been tested by NHTSA, the IIHS gives the Cooper its highest score of Good in the original driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, and side-impact tests.

That said, the IIHS doesn’t place the Cooper on its Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ lists since it hasn’t been evaluated on the updated battery of passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, or side-impact tests. Expect the new-for-2025 Mini Cooper to earn decent crash ratings in those scenarios, especially since it shares its strong platform with the outgoing model.

Base price: $33,195

NHTSA rating: not tested

IIHS rating: not rated

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

With its recent redesign, the Toyota Prius transformed from a frumpy little caterpillar to a stylish and efficient butterfly. It also became a very safe hybrid hatchback. Perfect scores in all of its government and IIHS crash tests, as well as a sophisticated system of collision avoidance technology, earn it top marks. It’s also one of our favorite cars on the market, period, as evidenced by its status as a 2024 Edmunds Top Rated vehicle.

Base price (2024): $29,045

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Hyundai

Safest Midsize Cars

The Honda Accord is among the safest midsize sedans on the market today thanks to excellent crashworthiness scores and a competent standard collision prevention system. It’s a Top Safety Pick+, beating out rivals like the Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5, and Subaru Legacy, and the Accord also earns a perfect five-star rating from NHTSA. Honda’s hybrid-intensive product planning is on full display here—all but the two lowest Accord trims have a hybrid powertrain—and it’s also among the most spacious cars in its class.

Base price: $29,390

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

Like its Honda Accord rival, the Toyota Camry is also an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star NHTSA rating. It also has a very impressive suite of driver assistance and safety technology, including lane departure prevention with active centering, full-speed adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. The Camry edges out the Accord in IIHS testing thanks to a more effective collision avoidance system, but both cars are remarkably well matched otherwise.

Base price: $29,495

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

The fully electric Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers excellent safety and collision prevention, with excellent scores across the entire line of IIHS tests. The Ioniq 6 hasn’t been tested for rollover resistance by NHTSA, but it earned a four-star front safety rating and a five-star side-impact rating in government tests. Like most EVs, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 comes standard with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure prevention. It also offers up to 342 miles of all-electric driving in its longest-range trim level.

Base price: $38,900

NHTSA rating: not rated

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Genesis

Safest Luxury Cars

The Acura Integra is a close mechanical cousin to the Honda Civic, so it’s no surprise it does well in both the IIHS’ and NHTSA’s crash tests. The luxury hatchback is a Top Safety Pick+ and earns a perfect five stars in government testing. The AcuraWatch safety suite is standard on the Integra, bringing automatic emergency braking, lane centering, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control.

Base price: $34,195

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a safe option in the popular small luxury sedan segment thanks to its good scores in IIHS crash testing. Mercedes’ best-selling sedan also comes standard with automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning, which helps it earn a Top Safety Pick award. However, it hasn’t been tested by the NHTSA.

Base price: $49,600

NHTSA rating: not rated

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Both the Genesis G80 and the fully electric Genesis Electrified G80 earn a Top Safety Pick+ score from the IIHS thanks to their good scores on the agency’s crash tests, as well as a comprehensive suite of active safety features that avoided collisions with simulated pedestrians. The internal-combustion-engine G80 earned a perfect five-star safety rating from NHTSA, and although the Electrified G80 hasn’t been tested by the feds just yet, it should likely excel in those tests too.

Base price: $58,350

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)

The flagship Genesis G90 sedan competes with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series, and the South Korean automaker clearly hasn’t skimped on safety in its fight against the establishment. Although it hasn’t been subjected to the NHTSA array of tests, it aced almost all of its IIHS tests, and a long list of standard active safety and driver assistance features sets it apart from the stingy German makes that charge extra for them.

Base price: $90,450

NHTSA rating: not rated

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)

Audi

Safest Station Wagons

With handsome styling and a well-finished interior, the Volvo V60 is a very appealing station wagon for those looking for such a thing. It’s also quite safe, with good crashworthiness scores in the IIHS’ original moderate overlap front and side-impact scores. Unfortunately, since it hasn’t been tested with the updated versions of those tests, it didn’t earn this year’s Top Safety Pick award, but it was called a Top Safety Pick+ in 2022. NHTSA also gives the V60 a five-star safety rating.

Base price: $51,495

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: not rated

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Although the Mercedes-Benz E 450 All-Terrain isn’t a traditional wagon — it follows the lifted almost-crossover formula shared with the Audi A6 Allroad and Volvo V90 Cross Country — we’ll take what we can get in this dwindling category. The All-Terrain hasn’t been tested by the IIHS or NHTSA, but a previous-generation E-Class earned a 2023 Top Safety Pick+ award, and Mercedes isn’t the kind of company that goes backward when it comes to safety. The E 450 All-Terrain comes standard with automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning, though, at this price, Benz should just make other active safety features standard.

Base price: $75,850

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: Top Safety Pick+

Edmunds Rating: 8.5 (out of 10)

With a five-star NHTSA safety rating, standard forward collision warning and emergency braking, and excellent IIHS crashworthiness scores on its original tests, the Audi A6 Allroad does a good job protecting people (both passengers and pedestrians) from crashes. However, since the IIHS hasn’t subjected the Allroad to its updated side and moderate front crash criteria, it lost its Top Safety Pick+ status in 2022. Still, it should be a fine option for luxury longroof shoppers.

Base price: $70,395

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: not rated

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

Ford

Safest Coupes and Convertibles

Both the Ford Mustang coupe and convertible perform well in crash testing. The coupe received a five-star safety rating from NHTSA, and both variants scored decently on all the IIHS tests they’ve undergone. They also come standard with forward collision warning, lane departure prevention, and automatic emergency braking. However, the IIHS needs to test both models on its updated criteria before it will rate them.

Base price: $33,515

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: not rated

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Although the government hasn’t tested it, the Toyota GR86 aced all of its IIHS crashworthiness tests when it was new for the 2022 model year. Unfortunately, since it hasn’t been subjected to the IIHS’ updated testing since then, it lost its Top Safety Pick+ status. Still, this is a fun-to-drive, sporty coupe that comes standard with a long list of active safety features, and it’s reasonably priced to boot.

Base price: $31,085

NHTSA rating: not rated

IIHS rating: not rated

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Mechanically identical to the Toyota GR86, the 2025 Subaru BRZ achieves the same safety ratings—who would have thought? It likewise received a Top Safety Pick+ score in 2022 that lapsed when the IIHS updated its criteria for 2023, but like the Toyota, it has a long list of active safety features to go along with its lightweight, rip-roaring sports car attitude.

Base price: $32,365

NHTSA rating: not rated

IIHS rating: not rated

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

The Audi A5 lost its traditional two-door coupe body style after 2024, but the five-door Sportback body style remains before it’s replaced later in 2025. Although it hasn’t seen the IIHS’ more stringent test regimen, its original crashworthiness scores were good enough to earn it a Top Safety Pick award as recently as 2022. The Sportback is the only variant to be tested by the government, where it earned a five-star safety rating.

Base price: $49,965

NHTSA rating: five stars

IIHS rating: not rated

Edmunds Rating: not rated

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.