Guide to business credit cards that report to Dun & Bradstreet—and why you should consider one

Of the three major business credit bureaus, Dun & Bradstreet, or D&B, is most frequently used to access business loans. For that reason, it’s a good idea to establish credit with D&B by choosing a business credit card that reports to them.

In this article, Ramp reviews how credit card providers report card activity to credit bureaus, discusses why having a business credit card that reports to Dun & Bradstreet is important, explains how D&B determines your business credit score, and lists additional vendors and companies that can help to build a credit profile.

How Credit Card Issuers Report to Credit Bureaus

Before getting into the specifics of which credit cards report to Dun and Bradstreet, it’s important to understand how business credit card issuers report to business credit bureaus. This will help you make sense of what gets reported, how often your report is updated, and what to do to build a good credit score.‍

Credit card companies report all of your purchases and payment information—like on-time or late payments—to at least one of the main credit bureaus, which include Equifax, TransUnion, and Dun & Bradstreet. In addition to purchase and payment information, your report may contain the following:

Information about your business, like its ownership and subsidiaries

The length of your credit history

Your credit card balance

Your total outstanding debts

Whether you’re near, at, or above your credit limit

Your number of recent credit applications

The types of credit accounts you use

Whether your debts have been referred to a collection agency

Any records of insolvency or bankruptcy

Credit cards typically update your report at the end of each billing cycle, which can vary between about 28 to 31 days. If your credit report and credit card balance don’t match, it’s usually not a problem—just check back after it updates to find the latest information.

Note that, unlike personal credit reports, your business credit report is publicly available. That doesn’t mean just anyone can look at it, though. Usually, entities like creditors and lenders, government agencies, or insurance companies will pay to view your business credit report.

Why Your Business Should Have a Business Credit Card

There are many benefits to business credit cards beyond building your business credit score. Some of these benefits include the ability to:

More efficiently manage your cash flow

Separate your business and personal expenses

Avoid impacting your personal credit score

When choosing a business credit card, be sure to check whether it requires a personal guarantee and if it reports on-time payments to business credit agencies like Dun & Bradstreet.

Not All Credit Card Issuers Report to D&B—Why That Matters

Not all business credit cards report to Dun & Bradstreet or the other business credit bureaus, and some only report negative information.

‍Since D&B is the most used by business lenders, it’s crucial to build your credit profile with them. If your credit card doesn’t report to D&B, your positive payment history won’t appear or affect your D&B score.‍

That said, not all lenders require a D&B report to access credit. Some providers will accept Experian or Equifax Business credit reports to determine your creditworthiness.

A good business credit score improves your chances of qualifying for loans and securing the best terms. Even if you don’t need one right now, building up your business’ credit profile with multiple agencies is a good idea.

According to data from the Federal Reserve, 43% of small businesses have sought financing at some point. 58% of these businesses were looking to finance their operating expenses, while 38% wanted the money to expand. If you need a Small Business Administration, or SBA, loan, the first thing your lender will do is check your business credit score. Try an SBA loan calculator tool if you need help finding the best repayment terms for your business.‍

Besides lenders, other entities also look at your business credit score. Vendors, investors, insurers, and other stakeholders may examine your business credit history to determine whether you’re a trustworthy business to partner with. If you have a poor credit score or no credit history at all, they might doubt your business’s long-term viability.‍

How Does Dun & Bradstreet Determine Your Business Credit Score?

Dun & Bradstreet calculates a business’s credit score primarily by evaluating payment history, financial strength, and risk factors. The Paydex Score (ranging from 1 to 100) reflects a business’s history of on-time payments, while the D&B Rating assesses financial health.

Additionally, the Delinquency Predictor Score estimates the probability of a business experiencing financial distress. These scores are derived from data provided by vendors, suppliers, financial institutions, and public records.

What IS a DUNS Number?

A DUNS (Dava Universal Numbering System) number is a unique nine-digit identifier for businesses issued by Dun & Bradstreet. It functions sort of like a Social Security number for your business. You—and other parties—can use that number to look up your business through D&B.

It typically takes about a month to receive a DUNS number after you apply for it, but you can pay to speed up the process. ‍

Can you get a business credit card with a DUNS number?

Although your DUNS number is linked to your business credit profile, it can’t be used to apply for a business credit card.

Other Types of Companies That Report to Dun & Bradstreet

While opening a business credit card and regularly paying off your account each month is one of the best ways to build business credit, some other types of vendors also report to Dun & Bradstreet. Opening accounts with these vendors as well could show Dun & Bradstreet that you have access to different types of credit and result in a boost to your score.

These companies typically offer their clients tradelines, or a credit line with Net 30 reporting terms. In addition to helping build your credit, these types of vendors can also help you manage your cash flow. Examples of companies with Net 30 accounts that report to D&B include:

Digital marketing agency Creative Analytics

Corporate swag producer Shirtsy

Office product supplier Quill

In addition to vendors, you may be able to establish credit with suppliers, retailers, and service providers, any of whom might extend your credit and report to the business credit reporting agencies.

