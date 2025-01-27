Chevrolet

Ranking the most reliable SUVs

Buying a new SUV can be stressful for a lot of reasons. One of the biggest is not necessarily knowing if your purchase will be reliable for you during your ownership. While this is always something to consider when buying a vehicle, you can rest easier knowing that, for the most part, vehicles are generally very reliable these days, with most issues stemming from things like infotainment. Still, for the sake of research, Edmunds provides more information.

First, it’s important to note that because these are new cars and because manufacturers change things like designs, features, and even parts suppliers from year to year, these are just educated guesses and in no way a guarantee. That said, Edmunds is basing its data on both long-term test vehicles and the extremely robust data from the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, so there is plenty to think about.





Buick

Subcompact SUVs

The Buick Encore GX combines killer looks, good handling, and decent performance with a robust platform and without an overabundance of tech to win our hearts and the subcompact reliability ratings. Seriously, look at this thing and try not to love it. It’s adorable, and it should get you to work every morning with no fuss for a long time to come.

Price range: $26,000-$33,100

Edmunds Rating: 7.9/10

Chevy’s Trax is easily one of the best affordable cars GM has ever made and one of the best bargains available today. It offers a reasonably pokey three-cylinder engine, a nice enough interior, and a very agreeable price tag. It’s also built well and has proven reliable since its debut a few years ago.

Price range: $20,400-$24,300

Edmunds Rating: 7.9/10

Volvo

Subcompact Luxury SUVs

It wasn’t all that long ago that “reliable BMW” was really only appropriate as an oxymoron, but with the X1, it seems like Munich has finally given folks an entry-level luxury SUV that will last. It’s not going to blow anyone’s mind with its performance or looks, but it’s a comfortable place to spend time and has a badge that says, “I just got a promotion at work.” In short, it’s great.

Price range: $40,950-$50,350

Edmunds Rating: 8.1/10

Volvo’s XC40 SUV is packed with all the features that make us love the brand. It’s handsome, comfortable with great seats, surprisingly roomy, and has lots of storage. It also has a fairly efficient mild hybrid engine that is now well-sorted and has proven to be pretty reliable. If you want a small luxury SUV, the XC40 is a great buy.

Price range: $40,650-$49,300

Edmunds Rating: 7.9/10

Chevrolet

Compact SUVs

The 2025 Chevy Equinox brings a lot to the party for its very reasonable $30,000 starting price including a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, decent infotainment, available all-wheel drive, and more. That there are so many Chevrolets on this list is no accident. The General has really stepped up its game.

Price range: $28,600-$35,000

Edmunds Rating: not yet rated

The Buick Envision has been in its current state since 2021, and that (along with rampant platform sharing) has given GM time to iron out any kinks that this midsize might have had. It’s proven to be a handsome and reliable—though average in performance—SUV.

Price range: $36,500-$46,200

Edmunds Rating: 7.4/10

The Toyota RAV4 is a legend for a reason. This is Toyota’s bread and butter; as such, it’s been ruthlessly engineered to be as broadly appealing, reliable, and affordable as possible. Toyota doesn’t mess around, and if you were looking for reliable SUVs, this one was surely on your list.

Price range: $28,675-$38,380

Edmunds Rating: 7.7/10 (2024)

Lexus

Compact Luxury SUVs

The NX is another example of Lexus being absolutely ruthless at what it does. The NX isn’t just a great entry-level luxury vehicle; it’s the start of the “Going to keep buying Lexus products until I’m not allowed to drive anymore” pipeline. It may not be a terribly exciting or dynamic vehicle, but it’s efficient, extremely well made with very nice materials, and should prove as dependable as a luxury vehicle can get.

Price range: $40,815-$62,330

Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10

Like the Buick Envision, which shares its platform, the Cadillac XT4 manages to offer a lot of luxury for your money. It does so while cribbing some of the style and vibe of its bigger, more expensive siblings, and doing that without feeling like a cheaper imitation is tough. Also, like the Envision, little here is revolutionary, but that means things are well sorted and you should expect a relatively problem-free experience if you buy one.

Price range: $40,795-$44,095

Edmunds Rating: 6.9/10 (2023 model tested)

German cars often struggle in reliability ratings, but the perennial exception to that rule seems to be Porsche. Whether it’s better engineering or simply better build quality, Porsche just tends to be a safe bet with regard to reliability. The Macan has been around in its current form for a little while, so expect a steadfast daily driver and a willing companion on a twisty road if you’re willing to shell out for one.

Price range: $62,900-$105,300

Edmunds Rating: 7.2/10

Toyota

Midsize SUVs

Interestingly, in such a competitive market segment, none of the top picks from J.D. Power’s 2025 list of 2024 models are making it through to model year 2025 either because they’re being discontinued (like the Toyota Venza and Jeep Cherokee) or they’re being completely overhauled, like the Toyota 4Runner. While the 4Runner is probably going to be a safe bet from a dependability standpoint, it’s hard to say for sure.

Lexus

Midsize Luxury SUVs

As with the rest of Lexus’ lineup, the RX is a solid bet for easy ownership, and it always has been. There’s a reason that people who buy an RX tend to buy them again and again: They just do everything well. They’re not exciting, and the changes from year to year and generation to generation are incremental, but that only serves the model’s dependability. You’re unlikely to thrill anyone with your purchase should you get an RX, but that’s not really the point.

Price range: $48,975-$71,260

Edmunds Rating: 7.8/10

The GX raised a lot of pulses when it debuted for the 2024 model year, thanks to its boxy, rugged styling and adventure-ready Overtrail trim level. It also boasts a peppy yet efficient hybrid drivetrain and typical Lexus build quality. Will many of them see real dirt driving? Who knows, but they will see a lot of reliable miles driving families to and from work or school.

Price range: $62,900-$79,900

Edmunds Rating: 8.1/10 (2024)

The BMW X6, now in its third generation, is getting a bit long in the tooth after five model years on sale, but with a face-lift—or, as BMW calls it, a “life-cycle impulse”—it’s still plenty appealing for buyers who want coupe styling and SUV driving dynamics. A fringe benefit of being so deep into a generational cycle is that BMW’s engineers have had plenty of time to iron out the X6’s bugs, leaving customers with a well-sorted and reliable vehicle.

Price range: $74,500-$94,300

Edmunds Rating: not rated

Chevrolet

Large SUVs

General Motors would have you believe that the Tahoe (and its sister model, the Suburban) are new for 2025, and while that’s partly true, underneath it’s still the tank-like family hauler that middle America knows and loves. It does have some new tech and some nice design updates, but the engines and transmissions are rock solid, just like the body-on-frame construction and, well, everything else. There’s a reason there are still a lot of old Tahoes on the road.

Price range: $54,600-$79,900

Edmunds Rating: 7.4/10 (2024)

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.