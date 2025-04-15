LookerStudio // Shutterstock

How to automate your expense approval process and cut costs

Managing business expenses remains one of the most persistent challenges for growing organizations, affecting everything from cash flow to employee satisfaction. What should be a straightforward process often transforms into a labyrinth of delays, policy confusion, and administrative headaches that frustrate everyone involved. Finance leaders find themselves caught between maintaining financial controls and creating processes that work efficiently in the real world of business operations.

The true cost of poor expense management extends far beyond the obvious accounting inefficiencies. When employees front personal funds for business expenses and wait weeks for reimbursement, it creates financial stress and impacts workplace morale. Meanwhile, managers make spending decisions without real-time visibility into their budgets, and finance teams struggle to extract meaningful insights from fragmented data scattered across spreadsheets, emails, and paper receipts.

Modern approaches to expense approval are shifting from reactive processing to proactive management that aligns with top business goals. This guide examines how innovative organizations are reimagining their expense workflows to serve everyone’s needs from employees making purchases to finance teams analyzing spending patterns. Through practical examples and actionable strategies, Brex explores how the right combination of technology, policy design, and process optimization can transform expense management from a necessary burden into a strategic advantage.

What is the expense approval process?

The expense approval process is a structured way organizations review, validate, and authorize business expenses before payment. It typically involves employees submitting expense requests, which then move through designated approval channels where managers or finance personnel evaluate the requests against established policies before granting approval for reimbursement or payment.

Effective financial management hinges on a robust expense approval process. When organizations implement clear approval workflows, they gain real-time visibility into spending patterns, which helps prevent unauthorized purchases and excessive spending. For example, a marketing team requesting funds for a campaign must receive proper authorization before committing to vendor contracts, ensuring the expense aligns with the company’s goals.

Expense approval plays an important role in budget management by creating a direct connection between planned allocations and actual employee spending. Each approval decision is an opportunity to compare the requested expense against budgetary guidelines. Consider a manufacturing company that allocates $50,000 quarterly for equipment maintenance. The approval process should ensure these funds are used as intended and alerts management when maintenance costs approach or exceed the budgeted amount. This ongoing check helps teams stay within financial boundaries while providing early warning signals when budgets need adjustment.

Steps to follow for a smooth expense approval process

A successful expense management strategy requires a carefully structured workflow from submission to payment. Let’s examine each stage of the process to identify optimization opportunities.

Step 1: Expense submission

The expense approval journey begins when an employee submits a request for reimbursement or payment authorization. Typically, all employees from entry-level staff to executives can submit expenses, though the expense report approval requirements may vary based on position and expense amount. Common submissions include travel expenses such as flights, hotels, and meals; office supplies and equipment; client entertainment costs; and professional development investments like courses or conference fees.

Every submission must include proper documentation to meet IRS requirements. Organizations generally require original receipts for purchases above a minimum threshold, often $25, along with details about the business purpose of each expense. Many companies now utilize expense management software where employees can upload photos of receipts directly from their smartphones, streamlining the submission process.

Step 2: Initial review

Once submitted, expenses undergo a preliminary review, usually by the employee’s immediate supervisor or a designated member of the finance team. This initial assessment focuses on basic accuracy and completeness. Reviewers check that all required fields are completed, receipts are attached, expense categories are correctly assigned, and basic policy guidelines are followed.

This stage acts as a filter, catching obvious errors before the request moves further in the approval chain. For example, a reviewer might notice missing documentation for a large purchase or an incorrectly categorized expense. This initial screening saves time for higher-level approvers and provides immediate feedback to employees about submission requirements.

Step 3: Compliance check

The third stage involves a thorough examination of how each expense aligns with established company policies. This review might be conducted by compliance specialists, finance team members, or automated through rules-based expense management software. The focus shifts from basic completeness to substantive policy adherence.

During this phase, reviewers look for potential red flags like unusually high costs for standard items, splitting purchases to stay under approval thresholds, or expenses that fall outside acceptable business activities. For instance, a $300 dinner for two people might trigger additional scrutiny in organizations with meal expense caps. Similarly, first-class travel requests would be flagged if company policy specifies economy-class travel as the standard.

Step 4: Managerial or departmental approval

With basic compliance established, expenses move to manager approval. Most organizations structure their approval hierarchies based on expense amount and department. Small expenses might require only direct supervisor approval, while larger amounts trigger multi-level review requirements. For example, a $250 expense might need only team leader approval, while a $5,000 expense could require director or VP-level authorization.

This stage also includes the escalation process for exceptions. When requests exceed standard thresholds or fall outside typical categories, they often require additional justification and higher-level approval. For example, an unusually large client entertainment expense might need approval from both the department head and a C-suite executive, regardless of whether it falls within departmental budget limits.

Step 5: Final finance team approval

After receiving managerial sign-off, expenses undergo financial validation. The finance team verifies that there’s an appropriate budget for the expense and confirms proper accounting classification. This ensures expenses are assigned to the correct cost centers, departments, and general ledger accounts for accurate financial reporting.

The finance review also sets reimbursement timelines. Many organizations establish standard processing windows, such as weekly payment runs or monthly reimbursement cycles. Employees typically receive notification when their expense reports pass this final approval stage, including information about when and how they can expect reimbursement.

Step 6: Payment processing

The final step involves actual payment disbursement. Organizations use various reimbursement methods, including direct deposit to employee bank accounts, additions to payroll, physical checks, or adjustments to corporate credit card accounts. The choice of method often depends on the frequency and volume of expenses, as well as the organization’s existing financial infrastructure.

Beyond simple payment, this stage also encompasses expense tracking and reporting. Finance teams categorize and analyze expense data to monitor spending trends, identify potential cost-saving opportunities, and ensure budget adherence. These insights feed into financial planning processes, helping organizations refine policies and allocate resources more effectively in future budgeting cycles.

Well-executed payment processing software provides clear transaction records for both employees and the organization. This transparency helps maintain trust in the expense process while creating the documentation trail needed for tax purposes and potential audits.

Methods of tracking employee expenses

Knowing how to track business expenses impacts efficiency and accuracy. The tools and techniques organizations use to monitor spending significantly impact efficiency and accuracy. Organizations employ various approaches, each with distinct advantages and limitations.

Manual tracking methods

Traditional expense tracking relies on physical documentation and manual processing through paper forms with attached receipts or spreadsheet templates created in programs like Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets. While widely accessible and requiring minimal technical knowledge, these methods suffer from significant drawbacks including calculation errors, missing documentation, and lengthy processing times. Manual processes make policy enforcement inconsistent and create challenges in generating accurate spending reports or identifying expense patterns. As organizations grow, the limitations of these approaches become increasingly apparent, with finance teams spending excessive time on data entry rather than analysis.

Automated tracking solutions

Modern automated expense management tools can automate the entire expense process from receipt capture through expense reimbursement, dramatically reducing manual effort and human error. These tools use mobile apps with OCR technology to extract receipt data, automatically flag policy violations, and route approvals based on predefined rules without manual intervention. The resulting benefits include real-time spending visibility, faster reimbursement cycles, and seamless integration with accounting software for clean audit trails. Many solutions also offer analytics dashboards that help finance teams identify spending patterns and opportunities for cost reduction that would remain hidden in manual processes.

9 common challenges in the expense approval process

Even well-designed expense procedures encounter obstacles that can frustrate employees and burden finance teams. Here are the most frequent issues organizations face.

Delayed reimbursements

Employees often wait weeks or even months to receive expense reimbursements due to bottlenecks in approval workflows, causing financial strain and diminishing workplace satisfaction. These delays typically stem from manual processing steps, approver unavailability, or batched payment schedules that postpone settlements until specific calendar dates.

Policy non-compliance

Organizations struggle to ensure employees follow expense policies consistently, especially when those policies are complex or difficult to access during the purchase decision. Without immediate feedback, employees may repeatedly submit non-compliant expenses, creating friction with finance teams and wasting administrative resources.

Receipt management

Missing or illegible receipts represent one of the most common roadblocks in expense processing, often resulting in approval delays or even reimbursement denials. Paper receipts are easily lost or damaged, while digital receipts may be scattered across email accounts or download folders, making organization challenging.

Approval bottlenecks

When approvers are unavailable or overwhelmed with requests, the entire process stalls, creating backlogs that can take weeks to resolve. These bottlenecks often occur at month-end or during busy travel seasons when expense volume spikes.

Expense fraud

Organizations lose significant funds to deliberate expense fraud, including duplicate submissions, inflated amounts, and personal purchases disguised as business expenses. Detection typically requires manual review of each expense, which becomes increasingly difficult as transaction volumes grow.

Budget visibility

Finance teams often struggle to track actual spending against budgets in real time, leading to overruns that aren’t discovered until month-end closing. Without current data, managers make spending decisions without knowing their true remaining budget.

Currency conversion

International expenses introduce complexity through currency conversion, fluctuating exchange rates, and foreign transaction fees that complicate both submission and accounting. Employees may calculate conversions incorrectly, while finance teams struggle to verify the accuracy of claimed amounts.

Disconnected expense tools

Many organizations use disconnected tools for expense management, accounting, and payment processing, requiring manual data transfer between platforms that introduces errors and delays. These integration gaps often cause duplicate entries, expense reconciliation problems, and incomplete audit trails.

Expense categorization

Incorrect expense categorization creates accounting headaches, tax compliance risks, and inaccurate financial reporting that can misrepresent company performance. Employees often select categories hastily or incorrectly, requiring finance teams to manually reclassify expenses before closing periods.

Each of these challenges represents an opportunity for organizations to improve their financial operations.

Top benefits of automated expense tracking

Implementing automated expense tracking delivers tangible advantages that impact both daily operations and strategic financial management. Organizations that make this transition experience improvements across multiple business dimensions.

Time efficiency

Automated expense tracking dramatically reduces the hours spent processing expenses at every level of the organization. Employees save valuable time by avoiding manual data entry, searching for missing receipts, or following up on approval status. Finance teams eliminate the need to manually review each line item, chase missing documentation, or rekey data into accounting software. Managers receive pre-validated requests that require minimal scrutiny, with exceptions clearly flagged for attention.

Cost reduction

The financial benefits of automation extend far beyond simple processing efficiencies into meaningful cost savings. Direct expenses decrease by eliminating paper forms, physical storage requirements, and manual data entry costs. More significantly, automated tracking prevents duplicate payments, flags out-of-policy spending before it occurs, and provides visibility into negotiation opportunities with frequently used vendors. Enhanced analytics capabilities identify spending patterns and anomalies that would remain hidden in manual processes, allowing finance leaders to make targeted policy adjustments.

Improved compliance

Automated tracking transforms expense policy compliance from a retrospective review process to a proactive enforcement mechanism. The best expense management software allows you to incorporate policy guidelines directly into the submission workflow, alerting employees to potential violations before expenses are submitted. Approval routing automatically escalates higher-risk transactions for additional scrutiny based on amount, category, or other risk factors. Consistent enforcement across all departments eliminates perception of favoritism while maintaining complete audit trails that simplify external audits.

Enhanced visibility

Perhaps the most strategic benefit comes from the clear financial visibility that automated tracking provides. Real-time dashboards show current spending against budgets, eliminating month-end surprises and enabling proactive management interventions. Detailed analytics reveal spending patterns across departments, projects, business expense categories, and time periods, highlighting opportunities for policy refinement or vendor consolidation. This enhanced visibility supports more agile and informed business decisions while giving employees transparency into their own spending patterns and reimbursement status.

Take the stress out of managing expenses

The expense approval process forms a critical foundation for financial control and operational efficiency in modern organizations. From initial submission through compliance checks, managerial approvals, and final payment, each step provides opportunities to validate spending against policies, maintain budget discipline, and gather valuable financial insights. As we’ve seen, traditional manual approaches create significant friction points that slow approvals, frustrate employees, and burden finance teams with administrative tasks rather than strategic analysis.

Automation transforms this essential business function from a necessary administrative burden into a powerful financial management tool. By eliminating manual data entry, streamlining approvals, proactively enforcing policy compliance, and providing real-time visibility into spending patterns, automated expense management drives organizational improvement.

Companies that implement these solutions experience elevated efficiency, enhanced compliance, reduced processing costs, and more informed financial decision-making that directly impacts bottom-line results.

This story was produced by Brex and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.