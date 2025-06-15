At least 5 dead in West Virginia flooding as search continues for several missing

By Michelle Watson, Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — Significant flooding in northern West Virginia has claimed the lives of at least five people, the governor’s office said Sunday evening.

All five deaths occurred in Ohio County, according to Alex Lanfranconi, a spokesperson for West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

At least four people remain missing, according to Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management.

Approximately 2.5 to 4 inches of rain fell within about a half hour Saturday night in Ohio County, in the state’s northern panhandle, between Ohio and Pennsylvania. More storms are expected to move through the area Sunday night.

A state of emergency has been declared in Ohio and Marion Counties, according to updates from Morrisey’s office. The declarations allow for more state resources, such as the National Guard, to assist in the county’s rescue efforts.

Evacuations and water rescues were underway in Marion County on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

“As flash floods continue throughout North Central West Virginia, emergency officials are on the scene in Marion County at a partial apartment collapse and state resources are being coordinated to the region immediately,” Morrisey said in an X post Sunday evening.

“Please — stay off the roads,” he said.

About two hours north of Marion County, authorities in the city of Wheeling, in Ohio County, are in the midst of a search and rescue effort, state and local officials said in a news conference Sunday.

“More storms are expected in the region today,” Morrisey said. “Please follow all directives from local and state emergency management officials and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads,” he added.

Parts of Ohio County “have major infrastructure damage to roads, bridges and highways,” delaying search and rescue efforts, said Lou Vargo, Director Wheeling-Ohio County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Displaced individuals and families can seek shelter at Elm Grove Elementary in Wheeling, Vargo said. At least 12 people showed up to the school last night, he added.

Resources were “quickly overwhelmed” Saturday, according to Wheeling Fire Department Chief Jim Blazier. But “this morning, we regrouped,” Blazier said noting that conditions have improved.

“We’re searching the banks, submerged vehicles, any debris that we find along the trail and so forth,” he said.

