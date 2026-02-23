Tracking NYC and Northeast snowstorm in maps and charts

By Samuel Hart, Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — A bomb cyclone is wreaking havoc across the Northeast, bringing heavy snow, near hurricane-force winds and other hazardous conditions to millions of people.

CNN is tracking the storm’s impact in maps and charts that will update as the system unfolds.

Alerts and hazards

Major snowfall

More than a foot of snow has been reported in at least seven states, with some areas getting over 2 feet.

Power outages and travel delays

Extreme winds and heavy, wet snow caused power outages for hundreds of thousands of customers across the Northeast.

Several regions suspended transit service or issued bans on road travel amid treacherous conditions.

Airlines canceled thousands of flights over several days, including at some of the busiest airports in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Boston.

