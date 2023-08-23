Travis Richards is a weekday reporter and weekend producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

He was raised in Las Vegas and received a Bachelor’s Degree from BYU-Idaho in Communications with an emphasis in Journalism.

Travis was a reporter for the Scroll Newspaper at BYU-Idaho for a few semesters where he covered on campus events.

He has also covered numerous local stories in the Idaho Falls area, such as stories at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and the Idaho National Laboratory.

While he is still learning more about broadcasting world, he enjoys shooting and editing video.

He enjoys making connections in the community and talking with people about things they are passionate about.

When he is not working, he enjoys watching hockey, football and baseball.

Travis loves watching the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League team who won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

He also enjoys watching movies and loves anything from Marvel Studios.

Travis speaks Spanish fluently after spending two years of his life in Chile.