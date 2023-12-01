Ashley Chilcutt is a reporter and producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3 in Idaho Falls.

She has always had a passion for writing and storytelling which led her to pursue a bachelor’s degree in English from BYU-Idaho.

Ashley has a background in radio and print journalism. She’s worked in news since 2020 and joined the team in March 2023.

A few highlights of Ashley’s career include meeting and interviewing the Piano Guys and President Dallin H. Oaks.

Ashley met her husband Parker while attending university.

They enjoy cooking, hiking and looking at historic houses together.