Chance of snow & rain before we warm up for the weekend

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Today will be one of the coldest days in the last couple of weeks.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 43. Southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

This creates a slight chance of snow before 4 p.m., then turning to rain. Then, there is a slight chance of snow after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 50. North-northeast winds around 11 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.