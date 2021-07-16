6-year-old girl struck, dragged by vehicle in west Baltimore, police say

CNN - Regional

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — A 6-year-old girl is listed in critical condition after she was struck and dragged by a vehicle in west Baltimore, police said.

Police said officers responded to the 400 block of Gold Street just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the child suffering from injuries she sustained after being struck and dragged by a vehicle, police said.

Police said witnesses reported that the child emerged from between two parked cars then onto the street. The driver of the vehicle attempted to stop but was unsuccessful.

After being struck, the child was dragged and ultimately had to be extracted from underneath the vehicle, police said.

The child was transported to an area hospital where she is undergoing surgery, police said.

