Disturbing video shows man on Citi Bike shot point-blank in East Flatbush

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) — Disturbing video shows a young man take aim at a man on a Citi Bike and shoot him point-blank in Brooklyn.

It happened on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. outside of a store on Clarkston Avenue and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush.

Simeon Pierrot, 21, was shot multiple times in the torso and one time in the left forearm. He lived just one block away from the scene of the shooting.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there are no arrests. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Meantime, six other people were shot within two hours in Brooklyn Thursday night, including a triple shooting outside a pizzeria in Bergen Beach.

At 9:47 p.m. a 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks in front of 1116 Putnam Avenue in Bushwick. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital.

Then at 10 p.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the left arm in front of 609 Nostrand Avenue, at Bergen Street, in Crown Heights. He was taken to Kings County Hospital.

Less than an hour later at 10:42 p.m., three teens ages 17 to 19, were wounded when gunfire erupted outside a pizzeria at 2351 Ralph Avenue in Bergen Beach.

A 17-year-old was shot in the hip, an 18-year-old was shot in the left foot, and a 19-year-old was shot in the upper thigh. They were taken to Mount Sinai and Brookdale University Hospital. The NYPD says the victims are not cooperating with detectives.

Just before midnight at 11:46 p.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg in front of 4111 Church Avenue, in East Flatbush. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, and there are no arrests in that incident.

That made for a total of seven shooting incidents with nine victims in New York City Thursday.

Shooting incidents are up 23.38% in the city.

