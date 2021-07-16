OSP: Meth, fentanyl pills found during traffic stop in Deschutes County; 2 arrested

CNN - Regional

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop on Highway 97, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 9:30 p.m., a trooper from the Bend Area Command stopped a 2006 Saturn for failure to drive within its lane of travel on Highway 97 near milepost 128.

OSP said the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity during the stop, and a consent search was conducted. During the search, OSP said the trooper located about 4.4 pounds of meth and about 1.1 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills concealed inside the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Yurida Barrera Alonso, 38, from McFarland, California, and the passenger, identified as Ernesto Adolfo Linares Gomes, 33, from Bakersfield, California, were arrested. Both were booked into the Deschutes County Jail for unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession, manufacture and deliver of a schedule II controlled substance.

