Freedom ride cyclists from across nation honor John Lewis

By Iyani Hughes, Barmel Lyons

ATLANTA (WGCL) — It’s a celebration of life and legacy one year after the passing of civil rights icon and congressman John Lewis.

“I wish John could see it I think he’s somewhere looking down on us right now,” said John Lewis’s brother Samuel Lewis.

Family friends celebrating Lewis’s impact by hosting a freedom ride where cyclist from across the nation unite.

“It’s an honor to his legacy and what he’s done for us as people… for this nation… I’m just more than happy to be here to ride in his honor,” said cyclist Milt Woodward.

The freedom ride kicked off with prayer and reflections from siblings and family members at south view cemetery.

“… Continue to get in good trouble you see something that ain’t right say something,” exclaims Samuel Lewis.

Cyclists following Jonesboro Rd. To Lakewood then taking Capital Avenue right to Auburn Avenue to meet at the john Lewis mural

At 10:20 am cyclist and family released balloons in memory of Lewis.

Long time aid to Congressman Lewis Rachelle O’neil, told CBS46 the fight is not over, highlighting John Lewis’s voting rights act, HR.1 and HR.2

“Legislation HR.1 HR.2 need to be passed in the Senate so that we can secure the voter rights to help everyone vote,” said O’neil.

Teen cyclist Antonio Benjamin said Lewis’s memory has not only encouraged him to get in good trouble, but be a leader to generations.

“Just continue to be courageous I know our generation is pretty outspoken, so I’d love to continue that,” said Benjamin.

