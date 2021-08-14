Alabama murder suspect picked up in Georgia after police chase

CNN - Regional

By Shelby Myers

PRICHARD, Alabama (WALA) — Prichard police traveled across state lines to track down an armed and dangerous murder suspect.

Investigators said 21-year-old Davyon Bray shot and killed a man in cold blood nearly two weeks ago and was caught in Georgia after a police chase.

Fox10 news was in Prichard today as Bray was taken to metro Friday.

Bray is accused of gunning down 39-year-old Frederick James on August 2nd in the heritage homes subdivision.

Investigators said James was shot multiple times and left to die on Handy L. Davis St.

“Due to witnesses and other evidence, that’s the reason we discovered Mr. Davyon Bray was the subject we were looking for,” said Chief of Prichard Police Walter Knight.

According to Chief Knight, with the help of US Marshalls, Bray was picked up in Helena, Georgia.

The Mcrae-Helena Police Department posted to its Facebook page pictures of Bray in handcuffs.

Investigators there said Bray led officers on a short car chase that ended when Bray wrecked out a Camaro.

Police said Bray bailed out of the car, but was caught a few minutes later.

Chief Knight said his officers drove nearly six hours to Georgia to question Bray and bring him back.

Prichard Police said they are still investigating a motive in what they’re calling a senseless murder.

