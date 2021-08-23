Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for production of child pornography

CNN - Regional

By Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A 50-year-old Clinton man has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, court officials said.

Michael Allen Long was sentenced Friday to serve 720 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The investigation involved FBI Jackson’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes.

