Remnants of Henri bring showers, downpours

By Dan Brown

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM) — ***Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Massachusetts through 8PM this evening***

The remnants of Henri will continue to bring showers and soaking downpours through western Mass the rest of the day. There may be a severe storm or two as well. Flooding is the biggest concern, but a small tornado can’t be ruled out either, especially to our east where there was a confirmed small tornado near Bolton, Ma. It will remain very humid and tropical with temperatures in the 70’s.

The remnants of Henri will move out tonight with showers and downpours ending. It will remain warm and muggy with lows in the 60’s.

Henri moves out by tomorrow with a return to some sunshine. It will be great pool day. It will remain humid with highs in the mid to upper 80’s along with dew points in the 60’s. The heat and humidity look to last the rest of the week with highs near 90 and dew points in the 60’s. There may be a few showers Thursday then a few storms on Friday with the passage of a cold front.

The front may cool us off and dry us out in time for the weekend. Lets hope this holds!

