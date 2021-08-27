Machete attack suspect found sleeping on couch in vacant home

CNN - Regional

By Dan Greenwald

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — The man who allegedly attacked someone inside a gas station using a machete was found sleeping on a couch in a vacant home.

Authorities said Ted Treece, of High Ridge, walked into the gas station and hit a man with a machete on Tuesday. Treece was wearing sunglasses and a bandana over his face. Grant Bissell from the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office said the 31-year-old knew the victim and stressed this was not a “random attack”.

Treece is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Treece was found sleeping on a couch in a vacant home. He refused to identify himself, so deputies used a mobile fingerprint ID unit to identify himself.

“It was clearly targeted. The suspect went in to [the gas station] after this person,” Bissell said describing the incident.

Initial reports from officials claimed people inside the gas station were able to get ahold of the machete and used it on the suspect. However, after reviewing video and statements from witnesses, Bissell discovered the situation ended after the victim was struck in the face.

The victim told News 4 that he knows who the suspect is and has spoken to him a few times over the years. He said he was playing video slots when the suspect walked in with the machete in his hands and was talking but not making sense.

“The suspect himself was the one who’s actually bloodied up pretty bad,” Bissell continued.

At one point, the victim put the suspect in a headlock and broke a bottle over his head.

Treece reportedly sped away from the scene, hit a school bus and crashed his car before running off.

**Editor’s Note: Police originally told News 4 that the suspect was attempting to rob a gas station but later clarified this was a “targeted attack.”

