Suspect arrested in attack of 12-year-old boy on city bus

LONG BEACH, California (KABC) — An arrest has been made in the attack of a 12-year-old boy on a Long Beach city bus as he was on his way to visit his grandmother.

After releasing surveillance pictures of the suspect, the Long Beach Police Department says multiple tips led them to the area of Atlantic Avenue and San Antonio Drive, where they took him into custody Wednesday.

The attack happened over the weekend and the boy’s father, Billy Brown, shared photos of his son’s injuries with Eyewitness News.

“This guy just started hitting my son in the head like he was on UFC or something,” he said.

The boy is recovering, but his dad says he won’t be getting back on the bus anytime soon.

Additional details about the assault suspect were not released.

