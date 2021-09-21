Second mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus in Jefferson County

CNN - Regional

By STEPHANIE BAUMER, DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCER

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KMOV) — A second mosquito has tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Jefferson County.

Monday, the health department detected the virus in a mosquito population within Imperial. After the virus was found, control measures were implemented in the areas of concern that evening.

The county’s Mosquito Control and Surveillance Program will continue to monitor the area for West Nile Virus.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.