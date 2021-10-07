Maine police departments swap the blue for pink to raise money for breast cancer research

CNN - Regional

By WMTW staff

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WMTW) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for the Maine State Police it’s also the start of their second annual Pink Patch Project, an initiative that raises money for breast cancer research.

The initiative has officers sporting special pink versions of their badges and car decals – complete with the breast cancer ribbon – in an effort to get Mainers thinking about the impact of breast cancer.

Lieutenant Anna Love, who coordinates the campaign, says that police are not shielded from the tragedy of the disease.

“I think it’s important for the public to realize that we’re people too we have family members that are impacted by these things,” said Lt. Love. “We know that members of the public that we deal with are going through periods of crisis and difficult times and this is one of many causes that we support.”

The Pink Patch Project was first held in 2019 and raised $10,000 for the cause. This year, however, organizers are trying something different.

“This year we wanted to make a bigger splash draw more attention to the cause and try to raise a little bit more money, and we felt like the cruisers driving around the state would actually draw additional attention and make people think about it,” said Lt. Love.

Similar campaigns are happening amongst local police departments, including in Brunswick, whose chief says they and other departments have added a competitive element to this year’s campaign.

“We’ve joined forces with some other agencies, law enforcement agencies in the area and little healthy competition never hurt either,” said Scott Stewart, the Brunswick police chief. “So we’re doing our part.”

Money raised will go to support cancer nonprofits in Caribou and Holden.

Patches are available to buy at state police stations across the state. They cost $10 each.

