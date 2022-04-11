Three-year-old dies after being swept over waterfall

By Grey Hallock

JACKSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms a 3-year-old child, visiting the area with her family, was swept over Whitewater Falls and killed Sunday.

Emergency crews were dispatched Sunday, April 10, at 5:50 p.m. after a report that a 3-year-old had been swept away in the water at the top of the falls and the current had carried the child over the falls.

Emergency responders from Jackson, Transylvania, Haywood, Henderson, and Oconee counties were

dispatched to the falls and rescue operations to locate the child were initiated.

Rescuers were able to locate the body of the child, entrapped in an area of the waterfall.

Recovery operations led to the child being recovered from the waterfall around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The Sheriff’s Office says Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was visiting the area with her family who has been staying in Oconee County, South Carolina while working in the area.

Jackson County Sheriff Chip Hall offers his condolences to the family and cautions others about the dangers associated with visits to scenic areas such as Whitewater Falls.

