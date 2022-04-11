Waterbury mother dead after being struck by stray bullet over the weekend

By ROB POLANSKY AND EVAN SOBOL

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — One person is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Waterbury over the weekend, police say.

Authorities say a 56-year-old mother is dead after being hit by a stray bullet while sewing in her home.

The shooting was reported in the area of Walnut Street and Orange Street around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police identified the woman as Mabel “Martinez” Antongiorgi, of Waterbury.

Her husband talked to Eyewitness News.

He says she was sewing inside the room when the bullet came in and struck her head.

Another family member found her and called police.

Family shared pictures, saying she was incredible and loving and moved to Waterbury about two years ago from Puerto Rico.

Mabel’s daughter is an Olympian representing Puerto Rico. She dropped a competition after getting a call about her mom.

Police say she was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for serious injuries.

She died from her injuries at the hospital Sunday night, police said.

A 35-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the same area, police say.

The male victim was dropped off at the hospital by a friend.

“It is believed that both of these victims are related to the same incident,” police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941.

