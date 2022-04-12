House passes bill prohibiting anti-Semitic rhetoric in Tennessee schools

By Mary Alice Royse

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A new bill prohibiting the instruction of anti-Semitic concepts continues to move through the Tennessee Legislature Monday.

Proposed by Representative Jerry Sexton, HB2673, if passed, will require each local education agency to adopt a policy that prohibits teaching students’ anti-Semitic concepts and distribute the policy to each faculty member at the beginning of each school year.

The bill’s summary says that if any person complains to a local education agency alleging antisemitism had occurred on the premises of a public school, government agencies will have the ability to get involved.

Another addition to the bill says that the LEA in question should consider the working definition of antisemitism by referencing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. By doing this, officials will be able to determine whether the alleged act was motivated by anti-semitic intent.

Monday marked the bill’s passage through the House with 95 for and none against the bill after adopting agreed-upon amendments.

