St. Louis County to consider raising rates for inmates

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — he St. Louis County council will be considering the request to raise the rate by four times for municipal jail inmates.

As of right now, justice services currently contracts with 50 municipalities to house municipal inmates at the jail at a rate of $30 per day. They are now asking for the rate to be increased to $120 per day. The rate has never had an increase since the jail opened over 20 years ago.

The department hired KPMG, an audit, tax and advisory service for a cost study. The study compared other Missouri counties of similar sizes. Both St. Charles and Jefferson counties have costs approaching $120 per day. The Director of Justice Services also said the increase would help with staffing challenges and high overtime costs.

The director has been asked to attend Tuesday’s meeting to answer questions about the request.

