Police search for suspects wanted for stealing keys, credit card from unlocked gym locker, then stealing victim’s car

By Jennifer McRae

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Police in Aurora are searching for two women wanted in a series of crimes that began with the theft of a car key from an unlocked locker at Planet Fitness. Now detectives are searching for the suspects and any additional information about the crimes committed.

Police said that at 6 p.m. on March 17, a white female entered the woman’s locker room at the Planet Fitness located at 6432 South Parker Road and entered an unlocked locker. That woman stole the victim’s car keys. The suspect then went to the parking lot and stole the victim’s car and contents, including her purse and wallet.

The white female then went to the Walgreen’s store on 16440 East Arapahoe Road with a black female with bright pink hair. Police said the two women fraudulently purchased numerous gift cards and tobacco using the victim’s credit card.

According to police, both women arrived at the Walgreen’s together in the stolen vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a white female with reddish-brown hair, wearing black-rimmed glasses. She was wearing a black T-shirt with grey athletic pants and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black female with pink hair. She was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with black athletic pants and grey tennis shoes.

Detectives hope that the suspects are recognized. Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

