Suspect caught on camera setting elderly man ablaze in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV) — Police are searching for a suspect caught on camera setting an elderly man ablaze in Chinatown, Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza located in the 100 block of N. Beretania Street. Honolulu firefighters and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene around 8 a.m.

According to EMS, a 79-year-old man was taken from the scene in serious condition after suffering first and second-degree burns to his neck and back.

A security guard at the plaza told KITV4 that surveillance video showed a man setting the elderly victim on fire. That surveillance video showed the suspect coming up behind the victim and setting his shirt on fire.

The suspect then took off on foot. He has not yet been arrested. Honolulu Police said this case is now being investigated as a first-degree assault.

If you recognize the suspect, please call Honolulu Police immediately.

